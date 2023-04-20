Election Commission of India recognises Edappadi K. Palaniswami as AIADMK general secretary

April 20, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - New Delhi/Chennai

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday approved Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the General Secretary of the AIADMK and approved the changes made in the party bylaws, subject to any court directions.

The order came as a setback to expelled party coordinator O. Panneerselvam, who has been heading a splinter group and waging legal battles to challenge Mr. Palaniswami’s control over the AIADMK.

In a letter to Mr. Palaniswami, the ECI said: “The amended rules and regulations of the party and the change of office-bearers, communicated vide your letters under reference, have been taken on record, subject to any further court order/directions.”

This in effect means the poll body has officially updated its records, recognising Mr. Palaniswami as the general secretary of the AIADMK; the amendments to the AIADMK bylaws and the appointment of new office-bearers as communicated to the Commission by the party.

The ECI’s decision follows the Delhi High Court’s April 12 directive asking it to decide within 10 days a representation by the AIADMK to update the party’s amended bylaws.

In the letter, which was first tweeted by party spokesperson R.M. Babu Murugavel, the ECI cited as reference the March 28 communication by the AIADMK on Mr. Palaniswami’s elevation as party general secretary, judgment of the Madras High Court from the same day, the Delhi High Court’s order from April 12 and the Supreme Court judgment from February.

Mr. Palaniswami was declared elected unanimously as party general secretary on March 28 after the Madras High Court rejected all interim petitions filed by Mr. Panneerselvam against the resolutions of the July 11, 2022, party general council and the conduct of the general secretary election.