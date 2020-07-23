Election Commission of India defers bypolls in Tiruvottiyur, Gudiyatham

CHENNAI

23 July 2020 14:57 IST

The decision has been taken “in public interest” till the situation becomes conducive for holding elections, a statement said

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the bypolls in Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatham Assembly constituencies “in public interest” till the situation becomes conducive for holding elections.

Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatham fell vacant following the death of DMK MLAs K.P.P. Samy and S. Kathavarayan on February 26 and 27 respectively, and the deadline for filling up these vacancies was on August 26 and 27 respectively.

Advertising

Advertising

‘The Commission has reviewed the situation and after taking into account all the factors, the Commission has decided that under these circumstances, it would not be possible to hold bye-election in the various States as indicated above until the monsoon has receded,” an official communication from the ECI dated July 22 stated.

“Further, it is also hoped that by that time COVID-19 outbreak will also subside and by that time all SoPs, guidelines, procedural preparation will be in place for conducting election during the pandemic situation,” it added.

As required under clause (b) of the proviso of Section 151A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the ECI consulted with the Centre explaining the difficulties in holding the by-elections to fill the vacancies within the period specified. The Centre concurred with the views of the ECI.

Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in six States, where bypolls were due to be held up to September 7, have been deferred.