Election Commission of India defers bypolls in Tiruvottiyur, Gudiyatham

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deferred the bypolls in Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatham Assembly constituencies “in public interest” till the situation becomes conducive for holding elections.
Tiruvottiyur and Gudiyatham fell vacant following the death of DMK MLAs K.P.P. Samy and S. Kathavarayan on February 26 and 27 respectively, and the deadline for filling up these vacancies was on August 26 and 27 respectively.
‘The Commission has reviewed the situation and after taking into account all the factors, the Commission has decided that under these circumstances, it would not be possible to hold bye-election in the various States as indicated above until the monsoon has receded,” an official communication from the ECI dated July 22 stated.
“Further, it is also hoped that by that time COVID-19 outbreak will also subside and by that time all SoPs, guidelines, procedural preparation will be in place for conducting election during the pandemic situation,” it added.
As required under clause (b) of the proviso of Section 151A of the Representation of People Act, 1951, the ECI consulted with the Centre explaining the difficulties in holding the by-elections to fill the vacancies within the period specified. The Centre concurred with the views of the ECI.
Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in six States, where bypolls were due to be held up to September 7, have been deferred.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath