ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission deploys companies of paramilitary personnel in cities and districts

April 11, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Seven companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Chennai by the Election Commission of India (EC) for the Lok Sabha election in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avadi and Tambaram have been given three companies each. While seven companies have also been deployed in Madurai, Coimbatore city gets six, Tiruppur, three; Tiruchi and Salem four each; and Tirunelveli three.

Besides these cities, companies of paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in the following districts - Ariyalur (two); Chengalpattu (three); Coimbatore (seven); Cuddalore (five); Dharmapuri (four); Dindigul (four); Erode (four); Kallakurichi (three); Kancheepuram (five); and Karur (three); Kanniyakumari (six); Krishnagiri (four); Madurai (four); Mayiladuthurai (two); Nagapattinam (two); Namakkal (three); Perambalur (three); Pudukkottai (three); Ramanathapuram (four); Ranipet (three); Salem (five); Sivaganga (four); Tenkasi (three); Thanjavur (six); Theni (six); the Nilgiris (two); Thoothukudi (six); Tiruchi (three); Tirupattur (four); Tiruppur (five); Tirunelveli (five); Tiruvallur (four); Tiruvannamalai (five); Tiruvarur (three); Vellore (five); Virudhunagar (five); and Villupuram (five).

A total of 190 companies have been deployed across Tamil Nadu for this election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US