Election Commission deploys companies of paramilitary personnel in cities and districts

April 11, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

Seven companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Chennai by the Election Commission of India (EC) for the Lok Sabha election in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avadi and Tambaram have been given three companies each. While seven companies have also been deployed in Madurai, Coimbatore city gets six, Tiruppur, three; Tiruchi and Salem four each; and Tirunelveli three.

Besides these cities, companies of paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in the following districts - Ariyalur (two); Chengalpattu (three); Coimbatore (seven); Cuddalore (five); Dharmapuri (four); Dindigul (four); Erode (four); Kallakurichi (three); Kancheepuram (five); and Karur (three); Kanniyakumari (six); Krishnagiri (four); Madurai (four); Mayiladuthurai (two); Nagapattinam (two); Namakkal (three); Perambalur (three); Pudukkottai (three); Ramanathapuram (four); Ranipet (three); Salem (five); Sivaganga (four); Tenkasi (three); Thanjavur (six); Theni (six); the Nilgiris (two); Thoothukudi (six); Tiruchi (three); Tirupattur (four); Tiruppur (five); Tirunelveli (five); Tiruvallur (four); Tiruvannamalai (five); Tiruvarur (three); Vellore (five); Virudhunagar (five); and Villupuram (five).

A total of 190 companies have been deployed across Tamil Nadu for this election.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.