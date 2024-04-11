GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Election Commission deploys companies of paramilitary personnel in cities and districts

April 11, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Seven companies of paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Chennai by the Election Commission of India (EC) for the Lok Sabha election in the State.

Avadi and Tambaram have been given three companies each. While seven companies have also been deployed in Madurai, Coimbatore city gets six, Tiruppur, three; Tiruchi and Salem four each; and Tirunelveli three.

Besides these cities, companies of paramilitary personnel have also been deployed in the following districts - Ariyalur (two); Chengalpattu (three); Coimbatore (seven); Cuddalore (five); Dharmapuri (four); Dindigul (four); Erode (four); Kallakurichi (three); Kancheepuram (five); and Karur (three); Kanniyakumari (six); Krishnagiri (four); Madurai (four); Mayiladuthurai (two); Nagapattinam (two); Namakkal (three); Perambalur (three); Pudukkottai (three); Ramanathapuram (four); Ranipet (three); Salem (five); Sivaganga (four); Tenkasi (three); Thanjavur (six); Theni (six); the Nilgiris (two); Thoothukudi (six); Tiruchi (three); Tirupattur (four); Tiruppur (five); Tirunelveli (five); Tiruvallur (four); Tiruvannamalai (five); Tiruvarur (three); Vellore (five); Virudhunagar (five); and Villupuram (five).

A total of 190 companies have been deployed across Tamil Nadu for this election.

