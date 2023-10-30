ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission appoints 10 electoral roll observers for districts in Tamil Nadu

October 30, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

They will visit the locations designated to them and review the special summary revision until the final rolls are published on January 5, 2024

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed 10 IAS officers as electoral roll observers, who will visit the districts and review the special summary revision until the final rolls are published on January 5, 2024.

Mythili K. Rajendran will visit Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur, while S. Madumathi will visit Kancheepuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, and Tiruvannamalai. M. Vallalar has been allotted Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram.

K.S. Palanisamy will visit Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Salem, N. Venkatachalam will review the work in Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchi, whereas L. Subramanian will visit Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur.

P. Shankar will tour Coimbatore, Erode, Namakkal and the Nilgiris, and K. Veera Raghava Rao will visit Dindigul, Karur, Theni and Tiruppur. E. Sundaravalli will tour Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Virudhunagar districts.

E. Saravanavelraj will visit Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli districts. A senior official said the role of the electoral roll observers will be to visit the districts till the electoral roll is finally published on January 5, 2024.

“Their role will be to ensure that the implementation of the special summary revision in the districts is progressing as per the directions of the ECI,” the official said.

