Election around the corner

March 24, 2024 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST

The elector count rose by 32,989 since the October 27, 2023 draft rolls, with 10,074 duplicate names removed. Additionally, 469 deceased residents’ names and 25,291 relocated residents’ names were deleted.

With only 25 days for the polling for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 to begin, 14 of the 56 awareness activities planned in Chennai have been completed so far under Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The ECI and Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) are making arrangements to add ramps in 3,726 booths, according to District Election Officer (DEO) and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan.

According to data from the DEO, as of March 24, 45,716 number of Form 12D were issued to persons who are above 85 years, of which 4,236 were received in the Chennai district. Similarly, 9,639 Form 12Ds were issued to PwDs of which 794 were received.

In Chennai, by March 24, 75,435 unauthorised political advertisements were removed in public spaces and 14,163 in private spaces, as per norms of Model Code of Conduct.

For details visit: http://elections.tn.gov.in/

