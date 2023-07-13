Elected representatives of local bodies in T.N. to get honorarium

July 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated July 14, 2023 01:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the disbursement of honorarium for elected representatives of urban local bodies, following a demand from councillors.

Councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) from various political parties have been demanding honorarium during Council meetings in the past few months.

Councillors of the GCC will receive ₹10,000 every month. Mayors will receive ₹30,000 per month, while Deputy Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons will receive ₹15,000, deputy chairpersons will receive ₹10,000 and councillors will receive ₹5,000.

The honorarium for elected representatives of town panchayats will range from ₹2,500 to ₹10,000.