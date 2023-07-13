HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elected representatives of local bodies in T.N. to get honorarium

Councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) from various political parties have been demanding honorarium during Council meetings in the past few months

July 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated July 14, 2023 01:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has ordered the disbursement of honorarium for elected representatives of urban local bodies, following a demand from councillors.

Councillors of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) from various political parties have been demanding honorarium during Council meetings in the past few months.

Councillors of the GCC will receive ₹10,000 every month. Mayors will receive ₹30,000 per month, while Deputy Mayors and Municipal Chairpersons will receive ₹15,000, deputy chairpersons will receive ₹10,000 and councillors will receive ₹5,000.

The honorarium for elected representatives of town panchayats will range from ₹2,500 to ₹10,000.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.