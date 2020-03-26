Elected representatives, govt. staff commit funds

Two Rajya Sabha members from Tamil Nadu have allocated money for tackling COVID-19 global pandemic from their respective MPLADS funds.

Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK on Wednesday allocated ₹3 crore towards buying necessary medical equipment and helping Tamil Nadu fight the pandemic. MDMK leader and MP Vaiko on Thursday allocated ₹1 crore towards measures to combat COVID-19.

In a statement, Mr. Vaiko called upon the people to co-operate with the government in its effort to prevent the spread of the viral disease. He pointed out to medical forecasts that a large number of people could be affected by the disease in April and May. He appealed to the police to be considerate when it came to dealing with carriers of essential commodities.

Mr. Vaiko requested the government to supply essential commodities even to those who did not possess a ration card.

Mr. Anbumani said: “Tamil Nadu requires thermal scanners, personal protection equipment, ventilators, gloves, medicines, and to buy this requires huge funds. I am allocating ₹3 crore and will set aside more funds as per need.”

Industries Minister M.C. Sampath on Wednesday allocated ₹55 lakh from MLA Local Area Development Fund (MLALAD) to help meet the medical requirements for treating COVID-19 patients in Cuddalore district.

Mr. Sampath handed over the letter releasing the funds to Cuddalore Collector V. Anbuselvan.

The fund would be used to procure medical equipments to fight COVID-19, he said.

Chidambaram constituency AIADMK MLA K.A. Pandian has also offered ₹32 lakh from MLALAD funds to the district administration for treating COVID-19 patients.

The funds would be used for procuring RT-PCR (real time polymerase chain reaction tests) kit, that can detect the presence of the virus responsible for COVID-19 and to procure lab equipment and safety gear.

The ruling AIADMK announced that all its MPs and MLAs will donate their March salary to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

A joint statement issued by AIADMK coordinator and Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam and party's co-coordinator and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said the MPs and MLAs would also allocate funds from their LADS towards the cause. While AIADMK MPs would allocate ₹1 crore each, MLAs would each allocate ₹25 lakh.

CPI(M) MPs chip in

CPI(M) MPs would release ₹1 crore each from their MP Local Area Development Scheme towards the effort to fight the COVID-19, party State secretary K. Balakrishnan said on Thursday. He said Rajya Sabha member T.K Rangarajan had already donated ₹1.08 crore. Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan and Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan would release the amount to the hospitals in their districts.

Employees’ contribution

The Tamil Nadu Government Employees’ Association has decided to contribute their one day's salary to the public relief relief fund.

According to association general secretary A. Selvam, there were over 10 lakh employees in the State.