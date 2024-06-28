 Elderly woman murdered near Vaniyambadi

A 80-year-old woman was murdered in her house at Erivattam village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as G. Anuammal. After her husband’s death a few years ago, Anuammal had been living alone.

Anuammal used to visit her daughter, Sampurnam, and her grandchildren every day. As she did not visit them on Friday, Sampurnam went to her mother’s house, where she found her lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her nose and neck.

Residents alerted the Alangayam police. The body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur town. Sniffer dogs from Vellore were roped in and fingerprints lifted from the spot. A case was registered. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.