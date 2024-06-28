GIFT a SubscriptionGift
 Elderly woman murdered near Vaniyambadi

Published - June 28, 2024 08:51 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 80-year-old woman was murdered in her house at Erivattam village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as G. Anuammal. After her husband’s death a few years ago, Anuammal had been living alone.

Anuammal used to visit her daughter, Sampurnam, and her grandchildren every day. As she did not visit them on Friday, Sampurnam went to her mother’s house, where she found her lying in a pool of blood with injuries on her nose and neck.

Residents alerted the Alangayam police. The body was sent to the Government Taluk Hospital in Tirupattur town. Sniffer dogs from Vellore were roped in and fingerprints lifted from the spot. A case was registered. Special teams have been formed to nab the culprits.

