Elderly woman killed, six others injured in a road accident near Vaniyambadi

Published - August 25, 2024 12:11 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The incident happened around 7.30 a.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle dozed off behind the wheels

The Hindu Bureau

A 74-year-old woman was killed, and six others injured after the SUV in which they were travelling rammed on the sidewall of the bridge on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) at Chettiyappanur village near Vaniyambadi town in Tirupattur on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

Police identified the deceased as P. Kamatchi, a native of Bengaluru. Along with six relatives, Ms. Kamatchi was travelling from Bengaluru to visit their ancestral temple in Valapandal village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai when the driver of the SUV, K. Siva (28), lost control of the vehicle and rammed the sidewall of the elevated bridge on the highway. The incident happened around 7.30 a.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle dozed off behind the wheels.

In the impact, Ms. Kamatchi died on the spot. Immediately, other motorists and passersby alerted Vaniyambadi Taluk police and ambulances. Six injured persons were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Vaniyambadi town. A case was registered by Vaniyambadi Taluk police. Traffic on the highway was affected for nearly an hour on the route. A probe is underway.

