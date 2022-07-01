Elderly man duped of ₹ 8.07 lakh in Coimbatore

An 83-year-old man residing in an apartment at G.N. Mills on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore was cheated of ₹ 8.07 lakh by an unidentified person, who contacted him through WhatsApp on the pretext of helping him pay electricity bill.

As per the complaint lodged by the man before the cybercrime police station, Coimbatore district (rural), he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number on June 7 which said that power supply would be disconnected that night if the bill was not paid. The complainant followed the instructions given by the stranger and entered his online banking credentials in the link shared by the latter. He later found out that ₹ 8,07,600 was withdrawn from his bank account. The cybercrime police have registered a case.

Two arrested with 4 kg ganja

The Kovilpalayam police on Thursday arrested two persons from Theni district with four kg ganja. The arrested have been identified as G. Vijayan (36) of Kottaipatti, and C. Anguraja (49) of Cumbum. The police arrested them while travelling with the contraband on a scooter near Kovilpalayam on Thursday. They were remanded in judicial custody.