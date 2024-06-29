Elderly man attacked by leopard gets compensation in Tirupattur

Collector K. Tharpagaraj handed over ₹55,000 to an elderly man, who was injured in an attack by a leopard in Tirupattur a fortnight ago while he was painting a school building.

Forest officials said that S. Gopal, 70, was one of the workers engaged in painting the building. The leopard attacked him while trying to flee the campus after school authorities raised an alarm. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital where he was treated for his head and neck injuries.

Mr. Gopal gave a petition to the Collector for compensation. After scrutinising his application, the district administration decided to provide a cash compensation to him.

On the occasion, DFO Mr. Mahendran, Tirupattur, and K.R. Cholarajan, forest range officer (Tirupattur), were present.