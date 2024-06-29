GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elderly man attacked by leopard gets compensation in Tirupattur

Published - June 29, 2024 06:40 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj handing cash to the victim of leopard attack on Saturday. DFO Mahendran and forest range officer K.R. Cholarajan are seen.

Tirupattur Collector K. Tharpagaraj handing cash to the victim of leopard attack on Saturday. DFO Mahendran and forest range officer K.R. Cholarajan are seen.

Collector K. Tharpagaraj handed over ₹55,000 to an elderly man, who was injured in an attack by a leopard in Tirupattur a fortnight ago while he was painting a school building.

Forest officials said that S. Gopal, 70, was one of the workers engaged in painting the building. The leopard attacked him while trying to flee the campus after school authorities raised an alarm. He was rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital where he was treated for his head and neck injuries.

Mr. Gopal gave a petition to the Collector for compensation. After scrutinising his application, the district administration decided to provide a cash compensation to him.

On the occasion, DFO Mr. Mahendran, Tirupattur, and K.R. Cholarajan, forest range officer (Tirupattur), were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.