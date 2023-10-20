ADVERTISEMENT

Elderly couple murdered in Villupuram, 10 special teams formed

October 20, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

According to preliminary investigation, Rajan was strangled while his wife was smothered to death. They were living alone as their son and daughter had moved to Bengaluru and Puducherry after marriage.

The Hindu Bureau

An elderly couple was found murdered in their house at K.M.R Nagar in Valavanur near here on Thursday (October 19) night. The Valavanur police identified the victims as Rajan, 68, and his wife Umadevi, 65, retired government school headmasters.

Police said the couple stayed alone as their son and daughter had moved to Bengaluru and Puducherry after marriage. As the door of the house remained locked till 7 p.m. on Thursday, neighbours grew suspicious and alerted the police.

On information, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Ziaul Haque and Superintendent of Police G. Shashank Sai visited the spot and conducted enquiries.

A senior police official said the couple was murdered. According to preliminary investigation, Rajan was strangled while his wife was smothered to death. “We have formed 10 special teams to nab the accused involved in the crime,” he said.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

