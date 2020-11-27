Tamil NaduDHARMAPURI: 27 November 2020 09:36 IST
Elderly couple killed in cylinder explosion in Dharmapuri
The incident happened in Varadakavundanur village
An elderly couple were killed in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in their home in Paapireddypatty on Thursday. The victims, Venkatasalam (77) and his wife Ramayi (70) of Varadakavundanur village in Paapireddypatty were cooking at their home on Thursday night cooking when the cylinder exploded.
The victims were killed on the spot, police said.
Further details are awaited.
