Elderly couple killed in cylinder explosion in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI:

27 November 2020 09:36 IST

The incident happened in Varadakavundanur village

An elderly couple were killed in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in their home in Paapireddypatty on Thursday. The victims, Venkatasalam (77) and his wife Ramayi (70) of Varadakavundanur village in Paapireddypatty were cooking at their home on Thursday night cooking when the cylinder exploded.

The victims were killed on the spot, police said.

Further details are awaited.

