Tamil Nadu

Elderly couple killed in cylinder explosion in Dharmapuri

An elderly couple were killed in a cooking gas cylinder explosion in their home in Paapireddypatty on Thursday. The victims, Venkatasalam (77) and his wife Ramayi (70) of Varadakavundanur village in Paapireddypatty were cooking at their home on Thursday night cooking when the cylinder exploded.

The victims were killed on the spot, police said.

Further details are awaited.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 27, 2020 9:57:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/elderly-couple-killed-in-cylinder-explosion-in-dharmapuri/article33190485.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY