Elderly couple found dead in Ambattur

CHENNAI

20 October 2021 01:14 IST

An elderly couple was found dead at their relative’s house in Ambattur. The victims were identified as Janakiraman, 84, and Mariammal, 75. The couple had a dispute with Sasikala, 50, a relative.

On Tuesday, their burnt bodies were found in a toilet at Sasikala’s house along with a suicide note. She has been detained for interrogation. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

