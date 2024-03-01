ELCOT Managing Director Aneesh Sekhar resigns from service

March 01, 2024 05:26 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

An IAS officer from the 2011 batch, Aneesh Sekhar S., who was hitherto Managing Director of the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT), has resigned from service.

The Department of Personnel and Training has notified the resignation of the officer from the IAS with effect from February 29, 2024, an official source said.

A native of Kerala, Mr. Sekhar had served as Madurai Collector. He had also served in the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), Guidance Tamil Nadu and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. The 38-year old officer had also served as Commissioner of Madurai Corporation and had been Sub Collector in Salem district.

