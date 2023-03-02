ELCOT made nodal agency for issues pertaining to telecom infrastructure

March 02, 2023 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - CHENNAI

TThe Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) has been designated, with immediate effect, as the nodal agency for the purposes of the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016, and for developing a single electronic application process for telecom service and infrastructure providers to apply online for grant of right-of-way (RoW) permissions.

The single electronic application process has been mandated by the Rules.

The Principal Secretary, Information Technology and Digital Services, has been nominated as the dispute resolution officer. The Collectors of all districts and the Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner will act as the nodal officers for their respective jurisdictions. They are authorised to issue RoW permissions.

A government order issued by J. Kumaragurubaran, Secretary, Information Technology and Digital Services, said the subject, ‘telecom infrastructure’, and related items had so far been handled by the Information Technology and Digital Services Department itself.

However, after the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules, 2016, were notified by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and the release of the Tamil Nadu Telecom Infrastructure Policy, 2022, a large amount of communication relating to the establishment, strengthening and monitoring of telecom infrastructure was received from the telecom service and infrastructure providers, the apex bodies of cellular and telecom infrastructure operators and the Department of Telecommunications, the order said. This resulted a multi-fold increase in records and affected the monitoring of the telecom projects and resolution of the disputes and grievances of telecom service and infrastructure providers.

Grievance redress

The ELCOT Managing Director will be the Grievance Redress Officer to handle telecom-related issues and RoW portal issues.

The ELCOT will handle all matters pertaining to underground cables, overground towers, the use of the Call Before-U-Dig app and matters relating to the 5G roll-out.

The Grievance Redress Officer will handle petitions, requests and grievances from telecom service and infrastructure providers and members of the public over erection or removal of cell phone towers and telecom infrastructure, the order said.