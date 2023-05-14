HamberMenu
ELCOT calls for consultant to promote spaces in IT parks across Tamil Nadu

Aim is to identify potential clients for the IT/ITeS spaces and land banks, and achieve 100% occupancy at all of its parks at the earliest

May 14, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Sangeetha Kandavel

 

The Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (ELCOT) has floated bids to appoint a consultant to promote existing spaces in Information Technology (IT) parks, and land banks earmarked for the Information Technology and Information Technology Enabled Services (IT/ITeS) sector across the State.

The aim is to identify potential clients for the (IT/ITeS) spaces and land banks, and achieve 100% occupancy at all of its parks at the earliest. At present, Tamil Nadu has around 8,90,000 square feet of IT space and 373 acres of land across all ELCOT IT parks. A tender for selection of marketing consultants for ELCOT IT parks and IT spaces has been floated. At present, vacant IT spaces are available at Sholinganallur in Chennai; Vilankurichi in Coimbatore; Navalpattu in Tiruchi; Gangaikondan in Tirunelveli; and Salem, Hosur, Erode, Chengalpattu, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

According to ELCOT, on the land front, around 59.59 acres are available in Sholinganallur; 24.14 acres in Vilankurichi; 106.93 acres in Navalpattu; and 124.766 acres in Hosur, among other places. Till date, ELCOT has developed eight IT parks in Tier-I and Tier-II cities including Sholinganallur, Vilankurichi, Ilandaikulam, Vadapalanji and Navalpattu with a total of 1288.03 acres, of which 1231.48 acres is in Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and 56.55 acres is in Non-SEZ.

To meet the growing demand for quality IT space for export-oriented MSMEs and other IT/ITeS companies in Chennai, a 2.33 lakh-square feet IT tower is under construction at Sholinganallur and is expected to be commissioned soon. Similarly, a 2.66 lakh-square feet IT tower is under construction at ELCOT IT PARK in Vilankurichi, and is to be commissioned soon. Additionally, a 1.16 lakh-square feet IT tower will soon be commissioned in Tiruchi.  

