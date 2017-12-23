Elangovan’s birthday bash turns into a show of strength

The 70th birthday celebrations of former TNCC president E.V.K.S. Elangovan, organsied at Velappanchavadi on Saturday, witnessed a number of leaders in the Opposition not usually seen sharing the dais.

DMK working president M.K. Stalin, Congress’ Rajya Sabha member P. Chidambaram, VCK founder-president Thol. Thirumavalavan, CPI leader R. Nallakannu, MDMK founder Vaiko and Dravidar Kazhagam president K. Veeramani were present with state Congress leaders K.V. Thangkabalu, Peter Alphonse and Khushbu Sundar.

TNCC president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, who has often clashed with his predecessor Elangovan, was absent as he is reportedly travelling out of the country. The meeting served as a reminder that Mr. Elangovan remains in contention for the TNCC top job.

“Mr. Elangovan clearly wants to be TNCC president, but it may not happen soon. Our new president Rahul Gandhi will now reorganise the AICC. I don’t think there will be a new PCC president. If Mr. Thirnavukkarasar has to be replaced, it will only be after the AICC president receives the report for the new general secretary in charge of the State,” said a senior State-based Congress leader.

Dravidian link

“Even though he wears khadi, we all know that E.V.K.S. Elangovan was born into the Dravidian movement. I agree with Mr. Chidambaram that Mr. Elangovan is a leader who speaks his mind without worrying about the consequences,” said Mr. Stalin.

“I like him so much that we clash sometimes. It does not have origins in personal grudges. Such conflicts come and go; such is the nature of politics,” said Mr. Chidambaram.

Mr. Vaiko said that even during times of political differences, he had admired Mr. Elangovan for his staunch opposition to the ruling AIADMK.

“What makes me happy is that I am able to share the dais with Mr. Elangovan and agree with him on political matters after 13 years....We had a conference in Erode once. Mr. Elangovan, who came to speak, condemned my position. But it is fine; we are all children of Periyar’s house,” he said.