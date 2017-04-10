Elangovan wants CM, Ministers arrested

Referring to the Income Tax raids and seizure of cash and documents from Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, former president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee E.V.K.S. Elangovan said action should be taken against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Ministers, whose names had been found in the documents, and they should be removed from the posts.

He said that during the raids, documents for bribing voters in R.K. Nagar were seized. The names of nine ministers, including the Chief Minister, figure in the documents, he told reporters at Ambur on Sunday.

He demanded that the Income Tax Department, police and Election Commission should take action, and file case on the nine Ministers, including the Chief Minister, and arrest them. They should be removed from the posts.

‘No time for farmers’

He pointed out that farmers had been protesting in New Delhi for several days but the Prime Minister did not have time to meet them.

Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had also not bothered to meet the protesting farmers.

He said widespread protests would be held in the State if anything happened to farmers.

He noted that the BJP government at the Centre was trying to interfere in the functioning of the State governments elected by the people through the Governors.