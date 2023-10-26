Elangovan flays EPS over remarks on Dravidian, Aryan races

October 26, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

DMK spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan on Wednesday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s remarks that one should ask scholars about the Aryan-Dravidian theory.

Responding to a question from reporters on Governor R.N. Ravi’s remarks that there was no such thing as Aryan and Dravidian races, Mr. Palaniswami said scholars had to clarify on the subject. By giving such a response, how could Mr. Palaniswami criticise Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Elangovan asked. Mr. Palaniswami’s remarks and his statements showed that he was spreading lies about Mr. Stalin, he said.

Murasoli, the mouthpiece of the ruling DMK, too criticised Mr. Palaniswami. It said the AIADMK leader struggled to oppose the BJP and the Governor, who it said was functioning like a representative of the saffron party (the BJP). It reiterated Mr. Stalin’s remarks that the AIADMK’s claim of severing ties with the BJP was a drama. Though the party’s name is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, its leader says he cannot speak about the Dravidian ideology, it added.

