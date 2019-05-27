Elangovan blames it on Election Commission and EVMs

E.V.K.S. Elangovan, the lone Congress Parliamentary election candidate fielded as part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance to be defeated in Tamil Nadu, has blamed electronic voting machines and the Election Commission’s “connivance” for his electoral loss in Theni.

Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s son Raveendranath Kumar had trounced him.

Addressing a press conference in Chennaio n Sunday, Mr. Elangovan said he had proof of wrongdoing and was waiting for some more proof. “I will definitely approach the courts in the coming days,” he said.

Mr. Elangovan alleged that EVMs belonging to the Madurai constituency were in Theni during the counting process. “My loss is an artificially created loss. It is not a loss because the people did not vote for me, but it was due to the collusion of the Election Commission official and the ruling government here,” he said. Despite this, Mr. Elangovan said 4.5 lakh people voted for him and he thanked them.

“Modi has special love for Panneerselvam’s son. How come he has so much love for OPS’s son that he does not have for Tamilisai Soundararajan, C P Radhakrishnan, Pon. Radhakrishnan, H. Raja,”, Mr. Elangovan asked.

He alleged 100 EVMs were brought from Coimbatore to Theni and that the EC gave special importance to the constituency, charging them with subverting the process.

Mr. Elangovan also said there was no necessity for Congress president Rahul Gandhi to resign, as he had worked so hard during this election. “We have to work faster and harder. In North India, the party is weak and we will work to strengthen the party.

“He worked very well this election, more than Modi,” he said, adding that the Gandhi family was integral to the Congress.