Elambahavath named OSD for ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday posted IAS officer K. Elambahavath as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) for its ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin last week.

In a government order, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu issued orders towards posting IAS officer Nishant Krishna as the Executive Director of State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT).

IAS officer Monica Rana is set to take over as the Project Director of Hills Area Development Programme, Udhagamandalam.

Other appointments

The government also posted Anand Mohan as Joint Commissioner (State Taxes), Commercial Taxes, Coimbatore, and I.S. Mercy Ramya as Joint Commissioner (Intelligence-I), Commercial Taxes, Chennai. S. Balachander has been posted as Joint Director of e-Governance and he would also function as Joint Chief Executive Officer, Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency.

V. Sivakrishnamurthy would replace Mr. Elambahavath as Joint Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board & Project Director (World Bank & Asian Development Bank Project).