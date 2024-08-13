ADVERTISEMENT

Elaborate security arrangements in Cuddalore ahead of Independence Day

Published - August 13, 2024 09:06 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel conducting checks at the Anna stadium in Cuddalore on Tuesday ahead of Independence Day. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Elaborate security arrangements with the deployment of over 1,200 police personnel have been put in place in Cuddalore district ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebrations

A senior police officer said vigil had been stepped round-the-clock around religious places, vital installations, and places where the public gather in large numbers. The police have launched vehicle-checks and verification of people staying in lodges, hotels, and serviced apartments.

The Anna Stadium, venue of the Independence Day celebrations, central government institutions, vital installations, railway stations and bus stands have also been brought under surveillance.

The police have intensified checks at inter-State check-posts and temporary checkpoints across Cuddalore district. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the sniffer dogs squad have been conducting checks in public places. The police also appealed to the people to inform the nearest police station if they found any suspicious movement of persons or unclaimed objects in public places.

Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar will hoist the national flag at Anna Stadium on August 15.

