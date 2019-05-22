Elaborate arrangements in place at counting centres: DGP

With the stage set for the counting of votes polled in the Lok Sabha election and the Assembly bypolls, the police have put in place elaborate bandobust arrangements at all counting centres in Tamil Nadu for the May 23 exercise.

Director General of Police (Elections) Ashutosh Shukla told The Hindu, “All security arrangements are in place to ensure incident-free counting at 45 centres across the State. Security will be tight with the strength of central paramilitary forces, Tamil Nadu Special Police and local police. Over 8,200 police personnel are on the campuses of counting centres alone.”

In Chennai, elaborate arrangements have been made in three counting centres — Anna University, Loyola College and Queen Mary’s College. In the mofussil area, the police strength will vary from 200 to 500, depending upon local requirement.

A three-tier cordoning system has been set up in all counting centres to prevent the entry of unauthorised persons.

Adequate local police personnel have been stationed to check the identity of people seeking entry. No individual without the authority letter duly issued by the EC or the photo I-card issued by the District Election Officer concerned shall be allowed to cross the first cordon.

The second tier and the middle cordon will be at the gate of the counting premises. It will be manned by the State armed police. Before allowing entry into the second cordon, frisking will be done by the security personnel to ensure that no prohibited items like matchboxes, arms, etc. are carried inside the building. Frisking shall be done by the State police personnel only. Women shall be frisked only by women personnel.

The third tier and the inner cordon shall be at the door of the counting hall. It will be manned largely by central armed police forces. There will be frisking at this stage as well to ensure that no prohibited items are carried inside the counting hall.