Eighth season of excavation at Azhagankulam ends

The Tamil Nadu Archaeology Department, which unearthed about 13,000 artefacts at Azhagankulam, found evidence to show that the site could date back to Sangam age.

The department which had made 24 excavations in the village, spreading out over seven seasons since 1984 renewed a comprehensive excavation in the eighth season on May 9 and closed it last month, after digging 52 trenches – 16 inside the local government school premises and 36 at Kottaimedu (mound) area at an outlay of ₹55 lakh.

At the end of the excavation, the process of documentation and sending primary and detail reports to Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA), an advisory body to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has begun, officials said.

“We have completed the video and photo documentation of the about 13,000 artefacts and would soon take up the individual sketch drawing and individual photo documentation of the artefacts,” an official said. About 7,000 artefacts would be photographed individually, while the rest were mostly beads in groups.

The department would send primary report by the end of this year and a detailed report with documentation later, the official said, adding fresh excavation would be taken up in the site after obtaining CABA nod.

The antiquities and vestiges retrieved from the site included ivory objects, semi precious stone beads, copper coins, silver punch marked coins, carnelian, quartz, crystals, amethyst, arretine wares, amphorae and furnace and iron smelters. The artefacts threw light on the lifestyle and socio cultural activities of the ancient Tamils, the officials said. The other artefacts retrieved from the site were broken Roman amphora jars, Mediterranean pottery, embossed Roman potsherds, copper coins, Chinese celadon ware, rouletted ware, black, red and grey potsherds, roofing tiles and terracotta plates. The State Archaeology Department had already dug out enough evidence to show that the coastal village had functioned as an important trading post between the Pandyas and the Romans and the present excavation, indicated that the site, like Keezhadi, could also date back to the Sangam age, officials said.

The department has unearthed the evidence after digging trenches in less than one acre of the more than 200 acre site and a comprehensive excavation might bring to the fore more wonders than Keezhadi, officials hope.