Eighth mega camp postponed to Nov. 14

CHENNAI

05 November 2021 23:20 IST

Move follows appeal from health staff

The eighth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp, scheduled to be held on Saturday (November 6), has been postponed to November 14, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

The decision to postpone the camp was made following appeals and representations from healthcare providers/staff and associations due to the holiday declared by the government for the day after Deepavali and weekend. Besides, the India Meteorological Department has predicted rain due to the northeast monsoon in 15 districts on Saturday, he told reporters on Friday.

With the second dose pendency remaining close to 65 lakh, the Minister urged those due to receive it not to wait and get vaccinated at the daily centres.

Collectors have been instructed to take up work to reach the homes of people and identify and vaccinate those yet to take the first dose and those due for the second, he said.

Inspecting the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital, Kancheepuram, he said the new cancer burden was around 70,000 a year in the State.

Construction work had already been taken up to upgrade the hospital into a centre of excellence at a cost of ₹118.46 crore.

The work will be completed in five to six months, he said.