Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu registers eighth COVID-19 death

A 43-year-old man admitted to Christian Medical College hospital, Vellore, died.

A 45-year-old man, who tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Christian Medical College hospital, Vellore, died on Tuesday. With this, Tamil Nadu has reported eight deaths of persons who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vellore Collector made the announcement on Tuesday night, and while health authorities confirmed the death, an official bulletin was not issued until 11:30 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 7, 2020 11:58:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/eighth-covid-19-death-in-tamil-nadu/article31284105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY