Eight years on, law for street vendors yet to be translated in Tamil

January 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Even eight years after the Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, notified the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, the Tamil Nadu government is yet to complete the process of translating the law in Tamil and send it to the President for her assent.

The law deals with regulation of street vending, rights and obligations of street vendors, their relocation and eviction, dispute redressal mechanism, plan for street vending, formation of town vending committees, prevention of harassment of street vendors and penal provisions, among others.

After noticing that the Tamil version of the law aimed at sensitising street vendors, a majority of whom in Tamil Nadu may not be conversant in English or Hindi, to their rights and duties was not available in the legislative department’s page, two persons Raj Kapil and K.S. Vignesh took up the issue and wrote to the Union Law Ministry seeking information under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The Department of Legal Affairs transferred their petition to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which replied that the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014 was available in English and Hindi languages only.

When a clarification was sought from the State Official Language (Legislative) Commission, Tamil Nadu, which undertakes translation of Central and State Acts into Tamil, the public authority replied that the translation of the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014, from English to Tamil was completed and the printing process was in progress. After the printing work is completed, the translated content would be sent to the President for her assent and then published officially.

Purpose not served

Mr. Kapil said a majority of the street vendors in the State might not be able to read or understand English. It is shocking to know the Tamil version of the law is yet to be sent to the President even after eight years since the law was passed. “Given this situation, we think the purpose of the law has not served Tamil Nadu effectively. Had the Tamil version been made available to the street vendors, they would be aware of their rights and responsibilities,” he said.

When contacted V. Mageshvaran, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers’ Federation, said a representation was made to the government to issue a Tamil version of the law many years ago. Later, with the help of private organisations, the federation managed to get the Tamil translation done. “We are using this translation to conduct meetings and create awareness among the street vendors about their rights,” he said.