Eight-year-old girl donates her savings for COVID-19 relief

12 May 2021 17:06 IST

An eight-year-old girl, S. Danshika of Edayankattu Valasu, in Erode donated her savings of ₹ 2,500 for COVID-19 relief here on Wednesday.

With the State under the grip of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had appealed to the public to contribute generously to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to fight the pandemic effectively.

The girl, a class three student of a private school, had saved the money given by her father in the last one year. After Mr. Stalin’s appeal to the public on Tuesday, she expressed her willingness to contribute to the fund and informed her father, Shanmugavel, a computer designer.

He took her to the Camp Office and made her donate the money to the Collector C. Kathiravan who appreciated the girl.

The girl told media persons that she would be happy if her contributions help the needy during the pandemic and requested the people not to venture out of their houses. “Let us all wear face masks and wash our hands with soap frequently and keep the virus away,” she added.

Mr. Kathiravan said that the money would be transferred to the CM’s Public Relief Fund.