Eight-year-old boy treated for severe cracker injury, regains 90% vision

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 00:30 IST

An eight-year-old boy sustained a severe fire cracker injury that required a series of surgeries. He has since recovered and regained 90% sight, according to Mohan Rajan, chairman and medical director of Rajan Eye Care Hospital, whose team treated him.

The resident of West Mambalam was brought to the hospital a day after Deepavali with bleeding injuries in the eye. He was watching a firework display when a cracker burst into his eye, leading to multiple damages, Dr. Mohan said.

“We operated on him on Monday, removed the cataract, repaired the iris, removed the blood and did vitrectomy. There was also a corneal tear that we set right. He has regained 90% vision. The boy was discharged on Wednesday,” the ophthalmologist explained.

The surgery was done free of cost under Rotary Paediatric Eye Surgery (ROPES), with donations from two Rotarians, Rajamanickam and Varalakshmi Raja.

“Unfortunately the people who are injured and children with complex eye problems are usually from lower socio-economic families. The donation funded the cost of general anaesthesia and the use of sophisticated disposable instruments,” he said.