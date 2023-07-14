HamberMenu
Eight-year-old boy electrocuted in Ranipet, dies

The child had accidentally come into contact with a damaged overhead power cable behind his house, police said

July 14, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The victim, T. Manikandan

The victim, T. Manikandan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An eight-year-old boy was electrocuted, when he came into contact with an overhead power cable that was damaged after a tree fell on it, behind his house in Ranipet town, on the night of Thursday, July 13, 2023.

Police said T. Manikandan, a class 3 student, ran out after a quarrel broke out between his parents at his grandmother’s house on Thursday night. His father, S. Tulsi (43), who works as a security guard at a private company, came home drunk and had picked a quarrel with his wife, T. Sangeetha (39), asking her and their three children to come with him to live, separately.

During the heated argument, Manikandan ran from the house and accidentally touched the power cable behind the house. When his parents and grandmother searched for him, they found his body near the electric pole. The incident took place around 9.30 p.m.

Based on an alert, the Ranipet Town police rushed to the spot and took the body to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ranipet. A case has been filed. Further investigations are under way, police said.

