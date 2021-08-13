Tamil Nadu

Eight T.N. inspectors get medal

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 13 August 2021 01:19 IST
Updated: 13 August 2021 01:19 IST

Eight inspectors in the State have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2021.

The list includes M. Saravanan, Crime Branch CID, Nagapattinam; A. Anbarasi, all-women police station, Thiruvannamalai district; P. Kavitha, Pudhuchatram police station, Cuddalore; R. Jayavel, Vengal police station, Tiruvallur; K. Kalaiselvi, Thiruporur circle police station, Chengalpattu; G. Manivannan, intelligence section, east zone, Greater Chennai City police; P.R. Chidambaramurugesan, Greater Chennai City police; and C. Kanmani, special branch, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district.

An eligibility condition was that the officer should be clear from a vigilance point of view. No judicial proceeding/departmental enquiry should have been initiated or pending against them. The recommendee should not have been convicted in a criminal case or awarded penalty in any departmental enquiry in the last five years.

Use of innovative methods and scientific aids, among other things, were considered for selection.

