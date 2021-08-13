Eight T.N. inspectors get medal

Eight inspectors in the State have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2021.

The list includes M. Saravanan, Crime Branch CID, Nagapattinam; A. Anbarasi, all-women police station, Thiruvannamalai district; P. Kavitha, Pudhuchatram police station, Cuddalore; R. Jayavel, Vengal police station, Tiruvallur; K. Kalaiselvi, Thiruporur circle police station, Chengalpattu; G. Manivannan, intelligence section, east zone, Greater Chennai City police; P.R. Chidambaramurugesan, Greater Chennai City police; and C. Kanmani, special branch, Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari district.

An eligibility condition was that the officer should be clear from a vigilance point of view. No judicial proceeding/departmental enquiry should have been initiated or pending against them. The recommendee should not have been convicted in a criminal case or awarded penalty in any departmental enquiry in the last five years.

Use of innovative methods and scientific aids, among other things, were considered for selection.