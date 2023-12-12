HamberMenu
Eight Tamil Nadu districts account for 50% of State’s economic growth, says Guidance Tamil Nadu MD

The State is focussing on capital intensive and employment intensive industries and is taking investments to all region, says Vishnu Venugopal

December 12, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vishnu Venugopal, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, speaking at the Tamil Nadu Unlimited summit in Chennai on Tuesday. (From left) Padam Dugar, immediate past president, CREDAI Chennai; Sundararaman, Managing Director, Shiva Texyam; Shams Tabrez, DGM, SME Business Unit-State Bank of Indi; Pon Vasanth, Senior Reporter, The Hindu are seen. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

As many as eight districts in Tamil Nadu contribute almost 50% of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), said Vishnu Venugopal, Managing Director and CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, in Chennai on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a session on ‘Tamil Nadu’s region-wise growth: A trend-setter’ at ‘Tamil Nadu Unlimited’, a one-day summit, organised by The Hindu in association with Guidance Tamil Nadu.

In comparison, two to three districts in Karnataka and Maharashtra contribute major chunk of their respective GSDP, Mr. Venugopal, said at the session moderated by Pon. Vasanth B.A, Senior Reporter, The Hindu.

He also pointed out that 15 districts contributed to over 50% of Tamil Nadu’s urbanisation. The State focused on capital intensive and employment intensive industries and was taking investments to all region. The Hosur belt had emerged as a electric vehicle hub, while Thoothukudi would emerge as a green hydrogen hub.

Mr. Venugopal said the State was also taking advantage of the China plus one strategy and focused on sector like non-leather footwear.

Sundararaman, managing director, Shiva Texyarn and chairman of The Southern India Mills Association, spoke about the emergence of the textile sector and said the industry was reasonably equitably distributed in the State. Some concentration existed in western region, but this would change going forward, as labour and land were key components for industry, he said. With the Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Park, Virudhunagar, the region would grow and technical textile was another aspect to focus on.

Padam Dugar, immediate past president CREDAI Chennai, and managing director Dugar Housing, said with the State government’s focus on regional growth the demand for quality housing would grow in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. Tamil Nadu should showcase its strengths more.

Shams Tabrez, DGM, SME Business Unit-State Bank of India, said the bank focused on different regional clusters for lending. The entrepreneurs were relatively conservative here, conscious of cash flow & viability. “The focus is on outreach programmes to reach entrepreneurs,” he said.

