Eight students suspended for vandalising statue by cutting a cake on it

Incident occurred at Rajah Muthiah Dental College

Eight BDS students of the Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital at Annamalai University in Chidambaram were suspended by the management on Friday on the charge of cutting a birthday cake on the statue of Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar.

Viral video

The action was taken after the video of the students — D. Athiyaman, J. Karthik, S. Krishnan, A. Giridharan, P. Naveen Kumar, M. Naveen, R. Aristatil and R. Vishwa — cutting the cake on the statue went viral on social media platforms.

University sources said the students were identified and suspended for indiscipline. The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday. The Dean of the Rajah Muthiah Dental College ordered their suspension from the Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship programme immediately.

The university will be constituting a committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident, an official said.