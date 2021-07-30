Tamil Nadu

Eight students suspended for cutting cake on statue of Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar

Eight BDS students of Rajah Muthiah Dental College and Hospital in Annamalai University, Chidambaram, were suspended by the management on Friday for allegedly cutting a birthday cake on the statue of Rajah Sir Muthiah Chettiar on the campus.

The action was taken after the video of the students cutting the cake on the statue went viral on social media platforms. The students are on Compulsory Rotatory Residential Internship (CRRI).

University sources said the students were identified based on the video and suspended for indiscipline.

The incident is said to have occurred on Wednesday. The Dean of the Rajah Muthiah Dental College issued the suspension orders and the students were sent home. All the eight students had completed their BDS and were doing CRRI.

The University will be constituting a committee to conduct an enquiry into the incident, an official said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 30, 2021 2:28:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/eight-students-suspended-for-cutting-cake-on-statue-of-rajah-sir-muthiah-chettiar/article35623448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY