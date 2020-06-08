Tamil Nadu

Eight persons test positive in Puducherry

Eight new COVID-19 cases, including one in Mahe enclave in Kerala, were reported in Puducherry on Monday. While six persons were admitted to IGMCRI, two patients were under treatment in Jipmer.

Four patients were discharged from IGMCRI. The administration has so far tested 8,274 samples. The active cases stand at 75, while the cumulative total is 127 and 52 have been discharged.

