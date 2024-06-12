Eight persons injured in bus-lorry collision near Vellore

Eight persons, mostly commuters, were injured after a private town bus hit a lorry on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway at Karugambathur village on Wednesday.

The police said that K. Ramu, 38, lorry driver, was returning to Chengalpattu after unloading paddy bags at a godown in Gudiyatham when the vehicle broke down on the highway. He left the vehicle to bring a mechanic from Vellore to repair it.

Meanwhile, the bus with 35-40 commuters was heading towards Vellore town from Gudiyatham on the highway when the driver, K. Sankar, 29, lost control of the vehicle after he suddenly noticed the parked lorry, resulting in the accident.

In the impact, the front portion of the bus including its windshields were completely damaged. Eight persons, including the bus driver, were injured. Immediately, residents and motorists rescued the injured. They also alerted Virinjipuram police and 108 ambulances. The injured persons were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore. A case has been registered. Traffic was hit on the route for nearly an hour.