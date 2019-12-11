Tamil Nadu

Eight of 15 Mayor posts reserved for women in Tamil Nadu

A woman Mayor conducting Corporation Council Meeting. File.

A woman Mayor conducting Corporation Council Meeting. File.   | Photo Credit: R.M. Rajarathinam

Vellore is reserved for Scheduled Caste (woman)

Tamil Nadu government has reserved eight of the 15 Mayor posts for women, including one for Scheduled Caste in Vellore. It may be noted that the elections for urban local bodies have not been announced as yet.

While Vellore is reserved for Scheduled Caste (woman), Mayor posts in Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore and Erode Corporations are reserved for women (General), according to the notification issued by the Municipal Administration Department recently.

The Mayor post in Thoothukudi Corporation is reserved for Scheduled Castes (general).

As of June this year, the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has been administering 15 Municipal Corporations, 121 Municipalities and 528 Town Panchayats across Tamil Nadu.

In February 2016, the AIADMK government under the then Chief Minister Jayalalithaa passed legislations to reserve 50% of seats in all local bodies for women. However, since then the local body elections were not conducted.

