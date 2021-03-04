Eight new cases reported in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 21,011 with eight new cases reported on Wednesday.

While a total of 20,603 have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at 57. The district's death toll is 351.

In Ranipet district, two cases were reported positive and the total stood at 16,246. In Tirupattur district, two new cases were reported on Wednesday and the total number of positive cases stood at 7,639.

In Tiruvannamalai district, three new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 19,507. Out of this, 19,194 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 29.