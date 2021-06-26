Eight more samples test positive for Delta Plus

CHENNAI

26 June 2021

So far, this variant has been found in nine samples lifted from COVID-19 patients

Eight samples have returned positive for the Delta Plus variant of the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu. So far, this variant has been found in nine samples lifted from COVID-19 patients in the State.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said three samples sent from the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine and six sent by the National Institute of Epidemiology (NIE) had returned positive for the variant. While the DPH had sent nearly 1,150 samples to InStem, Bengaluru, for genomic sequencing to detect the SARS-CoV-2 variants, the NIE’s pool had a sample size of 457.

Two days ago, the sample of a 32-year-old woman from Chennai had returned positive for the variant. Of the six samples sent by the NIE, three were from residents of Chennai and three from Tiruvallur. The samples were collected during the end of April and the first week of May and sent for analysis to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. All six of them had recovered from COVID-19. The remaining two samples — among those sent by the DPH — were from Kancheepuram and Madurai.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian told reporters on Friday that the person from Kancheepuram had recovered from COVID-19, while the Madurai resident had succumbed to the infection after which a sample was lifted. Their contacts were tested and found negative for COVID-19.

“We have been lifting samples from clusters and sending them for genomic sequencing to InStem. We will continue to send samples for genomic sequencing to InStem every month,” he said.

The Minister pointed out that as of now, there were nearly 14 laboratories where genomic sequencing of the virus was being done in the country. All these laboratories came under the control of the Centre and followed guidelines of the Indian Council of Medical Research, he said.

“There are certain regulations and the need for approval to set up such a laboratory in Chennai. We have sought the Centre’s approval to set up a laboratory today. Equipment will cost around ₹2.5 crore... We are planning to complete the required processes in 20 to 25 days, and have identified two to three places... As of now, sending samples to Bengaluru and getting the results is taking a lot of time,” he said.

Wards for the treatment of mucormycosis had been opened at all government medical college hospitals with a total of 7,000 beds. These included 500 beds each in Chennai and Madurai and around 200-300 beds in other districts. Thus far, 2,822 patients had been affected. He said the task force on mucormycosis had submitted its interim report. “Compared with other States, mortality due to mucormycosis was reduced by more than half in Tamil Nadu owing to early interventions. Patients are advised to seek treatment early in case of symptoms,” he said.

On Thursday, the State vaccinated 4,32,044 people, the highest daily figure so far, Mr. Subramanian said. “There is an uninterrupted supply of vaccines to the State... So far, we have received a total of 1,41,27,980 doses. A total of 1,32,59,288 persons have received the vaccines. As of this morning [Friday morning], we have 6,74,660 doses, and are expecting another three lakh doses during the day,” he said.