Eight more drinking water plants to be set up along the Girivalam Path in Tiruvannamalai

August 23, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The 14-km-long Girivalam path in Tiruvannamalai town will soon get additional reverse osmosis (R.O.) drinking water plants for pilgrims and foreign travellers.

The initiative comes after Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi highlighted the need to provide more basic amenities, especially washrooms and safe drinking water to those using the path by foot during his interaction with sadhus and spiritual heads in the temple town on August 10. “We are planning to have additional purified water plants for people who walk on the path to reduce the dependence on the existing water plants on the route,” K. Raghuraman, Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE), State Highways, told The Hindu.

At present, the Girivalam path, which is maintained by the State Highways, has eight water plants supplying purified water. These plants were inaugurated by the Minister for Public Works and Highways, E.V. Velu, in November 2021. Each plant, which costs around ₹15 lakh, comprises chambers for collection of purified water and plain water. The purified chamber has a capacity of 1,000 litres. Except for two water plants, which get water from Sathanur dam, the rest have borewells near the facility to provide round-the-clock purified water.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, due to its high maintenance costs, the water plants are operated only during weekends, Chitra Pournami days (twice a month) and during the annual Maha Deepam festival. On an average, around 1.5 lakh visitors come to the town per day during weekends and holidays. As all water plants are located within seven km of the path, which is around 14 km in distance, water usage of the plants is high. Highways Department officials said that the entire 1,000 litre-container in the water plant turns empty in 40 minutes after its refill during these days. Such high usage of the plants results in frequent breakdown of the purifiers.

The initiative aims to bring an end to this impasse by setting up an additional eight water plants on the path with one water plant being set up for every one km. It will also help reduce the use of plastic water bottles by visitors on the route. Currently, on an average, 350 kg - 400 kg of waste is generated along the path every day. Pet bottles constitute to more than 60% per cent of the collected waste. Identification of spots on the route to set up new water plants is under way.

Among other amenities for visitors, concrete blocks are being laid on the widened footpath along the Girivalam path to ensure safety of those travelling by foot. The work will cover the remaining 7.8 km of the path.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.