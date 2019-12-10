Eight-month-old girl child found abandoned

An eight-month-old girl child was found abandoned on the roadside in a heap of waste in Jolarpet on Tuesday.
Municipal workers who were cleaning near Jolarpet railway station found the child wrapped in a cloth and left inside a mound of waste.
After cleaning her up, they handed over the child to the police, who in turn handed the infant over to an NGO in Tirupattur.
Based on a complaint by the village administrative officer, police registered a case and launched a search for the mother of the child.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.