Tamil Nadu

Eight-month-old girl child found abandoned

Infant was placed in a heap of waste

An eight-month-old girl child was found abandoned on the roadside in a heap of waste in Jolarpet on Tuesday.

Municipal workers who were cleaning near Jolarpet railway station found the child wrapped in a cloth and left inside a mound of waste.

After cleaning her up, they handed over the child to the police, who in turn handed the infant over to an NGO in Tirupattur.

Based on a complaint by the village administrative officer, police registered a case and launched a search for the mother of the child.

