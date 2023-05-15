Eight members of State Education Policy committee deny Nesan’s allegations

May 15, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eight members of the high-level committee formed to formulate the State Education Policy for Tamil Nadu have denied the allegations made by L. Jawahar Nesan, who recently quit the panel.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the members said the three broad allegations made by Mr. Nesan, which included bureaucratic interference, push towards adopting a policy on the lines of the National Education Policy 2020, and the “surreptitious and undemocratic” functioning of the committee’s chairman Justice D. Murugesan, were wrong.

The signatories were educationists Aruna Rathnam and Thulasithasan, State Planning Commission members R. Srinivasan and Sultan Ahmed Ismail, Jaishree Damodaran of Agaram Foundation, musician T.M. Krishna, writers S. Ramakrishnan and S. Madasamy.

Three other members in the committee - Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand, former professor of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Ramanujam, and R. Balu, headmaster of a government school in Nagapattinam district, had not signed the statement.

The statement said the discussions with the bureaucracy was to understand the “nitty-gritty” of the government programmes and the bureaucracy’s role was “more of a facilitating factor and less of an advisory character”.

While the statement highlighted how the chairman had encouraged all the members to form sub-committees for consultations and did not interfere in those meetings, Mr. Nesan had alleged the formation of such sub-committees by each member as per their choice was in contradiction with the decision taken originally to form one set of sub-committees with whom all the members interacted in a coordinated manner.

The joint statement said the committee never had any discussion on implementing the NEP 2020. “In fact, the committee is well aware that in a democratic society, discussing all the views in hand is the most cultured and liberal approach to public policy making in the interest of children’s future and all the stakeholders’ welfare,” it added.

The objective of the committee is to create a document which ensured that “every child, especially the marginalised, learns in an environment sans fear...[provides] An education that is beyond employability, inculcates values of social justice, human rights, environmental justice, and constitutional values,” the statement said.

Insisting that the chairman was functioning in a democratic and transparent manner, the members assured that they, standing united with him, would present an “education policy document” that would reflect the State’s concerns and the solutions needed.