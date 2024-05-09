Eight workers, including five women, were killed in an accident at a fireworks unit near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district on May 9. Seven rooms where the firecrackers were stocked were completely gutted, police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who expressed condolences over the incident, directed the district authorities to provide appropriate medical care to the injured and save lives.

Police and fire service personnel rushed the injured to the government hospital in Sivakasi. A senior police official said the cause of the fire was being ascertained and added that the unit is a licenced one.

Expressing grief, Mr. Stalin said that immediately after receiving information about the accident, he directed the district collector to promptly launch a rescue operation.

It was learnt that more than 10 persons were injured and they required medical attention, he said. "I have directed the officials to ensure appropriate life-saving treatment for the injured," Mr. Stalin said in a release in Chennai.

The State government will extend relief to the affected families after obtaining due consent from the Election Commission (as the Model Code of Conduct is in force till June 4), he said, and extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families.

Saddened by loss of lives: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said she was saddened to know about the loss of lives in the explosion and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“Saddened to learn about the loss of many lives due to an explosion at a firecracker factory near Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” the President said in a post on X.

