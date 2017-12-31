Eight killed, 25 injured as buses collide

DINDIGUL

Eight persons were killed and 25 others injured when a private bus proceeding to Dindigul from Oddanchatram collided with a Coimbatore-bound State-run bus on Dindigul-Palani Highway at Palakkanuthu pass near Oddanchatram on Sunday evening.

The deceased were A. Vasigaran (2) of Athikombai, Joe Daniel (15) of AKMG Nagar in Dindigul, Satyamurthy of Chennimalai, Viswanathan (63) of Manaparai, P. Sabari (6) of Natham, R. Bhuvaneswari (35) of Singanallur in Coimbatore and Podhumani (25) of Pannuvampatti. The police could not identify the eighth victim, aged about 35.

While four persons were killed on the spot, four others succumbed to their injuries at the government hospitals in Dindigul and Oddanchatram.

The police said the private bus crashed against the rear end of the transport corporation bus ripping apart the windows and seats. The passengers who were sitting near the window and read end of the bus were crushed to death. The front portion of the private bus was completely damaged.

Local people rescued the injured, who were caught between the mangled remains of the bus, and rushed them to Dindigul GH. Traffic was disrupted for two hours on Dindigul-Palani Highway. The police removed the highly damaged buses using earthmovers and cleared the traffic.

Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, visited the injured at Dindigul GH. He said stern action would be initiated against drivers of both the buses. Speed breakers would be commissioned at accident zones on Palani Highway.

Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar said two passengers who had head injuries were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. Oddanchatram police have registered a case and are investigating.